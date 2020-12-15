No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 17 Virginia Basketball Postponed Amid Pandemic

No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 17 Virginia Basketball Postponed Amid PandemicDecember 15, 2020
Michael Thomas/Associated Press
Saturday's scheduled men's college basketball matchup between No. 7 Villanova and No. 17 Virginia has been postponed, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
As Rothstein noted, the "Cavaliers have recently been on pause due to COVID-19."
