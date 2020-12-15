    No. 7 Villanova vs. No. 17 Virginia Basketball Postponed Amid Pandemic

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Villanova guard Caleb Daniels dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
    Michael Thomas/Associated Press

    Saturday's scheduled men's college basketball matchup between No. 7 Villanova and No. 17 Virginia has been postponed, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. 

    As Rothstein noted, the "Cavaliers have recently been on pause due to COVID-19."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

