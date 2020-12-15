IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from December 15December 16, 2020
IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from December 15
One week after the most buzz-worthy episode of Impact Wrestling in recent memory, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega returned Tuesday night to send his latest message to the wrestling world. Joined by Don Callis, what did The Cleaner have to say to the Impact and AEW faithful?
That question, as well as which team would advance in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament, were answered on a broadcast that also featured Chris Sabin and Karl Anderson's first singles match against each other ever.
Find out who emerged from the high-profile encounter now, as well as the answers to the proposed questions, with this recap of the December 15 AXS TV broadcast.
Match Card
- An appearance from Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
- X-Division Champion Manik vs. Chris Bey
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan
- Chris Sabin vs. Karl Anderson
- Alisha Edwards vs. Tenille Dashwood
Announced for Tuesday's AXS TV broadcast:
Coverage begins at 8:00 PM.
Alisha Edwards vs. Tenille Dashwood
Kaleb with a K stood mid-ring as this week’s show hit the airwaves. Vowing more premium content, he introduced Tenille Dashwood, calling her “The Influence,” a nickname that could stick if management desired.
Alisha Edwards, accompanied by her husband Eddie, made her way to the ring and wasted little time taking the fight to her opponent. Dashwood turned the tables, overwhelming her with a strength advantage and powering her down with an under-hook suplex.
As Edwards mounted a comeback, Dashwood threw Kaleb in harm’s way, providing just enough of a distraction for Tenille to deliver the Spotlight Kick for the win.
After the match, the lights dimmed and Sami Callihan made his presence felt via video. Eddie’s sworn enemy suggested they finally bring their differences to an end. “Have an amazing Christmas...because it might be your last,” he warned.
Result
Dashwood defeated Alisha
Grade
C
Analysis
Edwards may not be the most polished wrestler but she’s a damn scrappy babyface and one that shows grit when she mixes it up between the ropes. It was no different here.
The object of this match, though, was Dashwood picking up a big win. The Aussie has been somewhat lost in the shuffle in the Knockouts division, despite having a name and presence that screams “star.” Hopefully, this is the start of a sustained push.
Callihan and Edwards are going to tear the house down when they mix it up for one last time, presumably at Hard to Kill in January.