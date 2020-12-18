Washington QB Alex Smith Out vs. Seahawks with Calf Injury; Haskins Will Start

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith will miss Sunday's Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a calf injury. Dwayne Haskins will draw the starting assignment.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Friday, and Washington later confirmed Smith's status:

Smith's return to the field has been one of the best stories in all of sports this year. The three-time Pro Bowler missed the entire 2019 season while recovering from a broken leg he suffered during a game against the Houston Texans in November 2018.

After a life-threatening infection and concerns that Smith might lose his leg, he worked his way back to Washington's roster and was eventually inserted into the starting lineup in Week 10.

Head coach Ron Rivera has stuck with Smith as his starter ever since, and the results have paid off for the team. Washington is atop the NFC East with a 4-1 record over the past five games.

Smith hasn't been great, with more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (four). Defense is Washington's strength, but its offense has provided enough help to get the team into playoff contention.

With Smith out of action for the time being, Dwayne Haskins will be Washington's quarterback. The 2019 first-round pick has thrown for 990 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kyle Allen is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, so Taylor Heinicke or Steven Montez will be promoted from the practice squad to fill the backup role against Seattle.