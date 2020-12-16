Ohio State Football Recruiting 2020: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

0 of 2

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

What Urban Meyer started at Ohio State nearly a decade ago has continued under current head coach Ryan Day: The Buckeyes can recruit.

Since 2010, Ohio State has only had one recruiting class ranked outside the top 10 nationally by 247Sports, and it has vaulted into the upper echelon of elite recruiting programs with Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

Those results have translated onto the field, with a 122-18 record, seven New Year's Six bowl appearances and a national championship victory in 2014. Day is 21-1 as a head coach and pulled the No. 5 recruiting class in 2019 in his first year at the team's helm.

This year, the Buckeyes are deadlocked with Alabama for the No. 1 class in 2021. The two are separated by four recruiting points in the 247Sports rankings, with the Tide having one more five-star prospect committed than Ohio State.

Heading into the start of the early signing period on Wednesday, though, both are in the thick of it with a handful of blue-chip prospects who could swing the race either way.