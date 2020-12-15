Giannis Antetokounmpo's Career Earnings After Record $228.2M Contract with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Career Earnings After Record $228.2M Contract with BucksDecember 15, 2020
As soon as he formally puts pen to paper on his new contract, the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo will get a payout that is alone worth more than double what he has earned so far in the NBA.
Antetokounmpo announced Tuesday he intends to sign a five-year supermax extension with the Bucks. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the deal is for five years and $228.2 million and allows the two-time reigning MVP to opt out in 2025:
According to Basketball Reference, Antetokounmpo has earned just under $81.1 million through his first seven seasons. The number will rise to $108.6 million when adding in the 2020-21 campaign and $336.8 million if he play out the deal through 2025.
By pledging his future to Milwaukee, the four-time All-Star is making history. His contract is the biggest ever, eclipsing Russell Westbrook's five-year, $206.8 million supermax extension he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, per Spotrac. He's also on track to have the highest-ever annual salary ($45.6 million).
His decision could carry significant ramifications across the league beyond just widening the Bucks' championship window. Superteams aren't going away, but marquee stars in non-marquee markets may follow his lead and stick in their surroundings a little longer.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.
Of course, this doesn't guarantee Antetokounmpo won't leave Milwaukee before the full term of his supermax extension expires.
In the summer of 2018, Westbrook hosted a party to coincide with Paul George's declaration of his intention to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder. One year later, the Thunder traded George to the Los Angeles Clippers at his behest.
But this is a conversation in which to delve deeper on a later day. For now, Bucks fans should enjoy getting to watch Antetokounmpo, and the 26-year-old can begin looking forward to the day that first paycheck from his upcoming contract hits his direct deposit.
Report: Bucks' Crucial Giannis Meeting
Marc Lasry and Wes Edens sealed the deal during 'crucial' meeting with Giannis' agent on Dec. 12