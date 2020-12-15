Giannis Antetokounmpo's Career Earnings After Record $228.2M Contract with Bucks

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

As soon as he formally puts pen to paper on his new contract, the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo will get a payout that is alone worth more than double what he has earned so far in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo announced Tuesday he intends to sign a five-year supermax extension with the Bucks. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the deal is for five years and $228.2 million and allows the two-time reigning MVP to opt out in 2025:

According to Basketball Reference, Antetokounmpo has earned just under $81.1 million through his first seven seasons. The number will rise to $108.6 million when adding in the 2020-21 campaign and $336.8 million if he play out the deal through 2025.

By pledging his future to Milwaukee, the four-time All-Star is making history. His contract is the biggest ever, eclipsing Russell Westbrook's five-year, $206.8 million supermax extension he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, per Spotrac. He's also on track to have the highest-ever annual salary ($45.6 million).

His decision could carry significant ramifications across the league beyond just widening the Bucks' championship window. Superteams aren't going away, but marquee stars in non-marquee markets may follow his lead and stick in their surroundings a little longer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Of course, this doesn't guarantee Antetokounmpo won't leave Milwaukee before the full term of his supermax extension expires.

In the summer of 2018, Westbrook hosted a party to coincide with Paul George's declaration of his intention to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder. One year later, the Thunder traded George to the Los Angeles Clippers at his behest.

But this is a conversation in which to delve deeper on a later day. For now, Bucks fans should enjoy getting to watch Antetokounmpo, and the 26-year-old can begin looking forward to the day that first paycheck from his upcoming contract hits his direct deposit.