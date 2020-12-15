Winners and Losers of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Record Extension with Bucks

1 of 7

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Bucks' offseason was controversial. After swinging a blockbuster trade for Jrue Holiday, the team appeared to have a deal in place for Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, which then fell through in a bizarre set of circumstances detailed by B/R's Jake Fischer.

Besides being a short-term setback for the Bucks' on-court improvement, it was cause for concern as to whether the front office did enough in this crucial offseason to convince Antetokoummpo to pass up free agency and commit the next half-decade of his life to the franchise.

That uncertainty lingered into training camp. Antetokounmpo's teammates all gave him pens for his 26th birthday, and in his first media availability last week, he tried to downplay questions about his future that were going to linger all season if he didn't give an answer by Monday.

Ultimately, the Bucks did enough to convince him to stay—or maybe he was always going to and the Holiday trade was just a bonus. We'll never know. Either way, the other players on the team won't be playing this season under a cloud of scrutiny.

More importantly, Bucks fans can breathe a little easier. They don't have to go through this season having to read constant speculation about their superstar's future or reckon with the possibility that this strange season, likely played without fans in the stands at Fiserv Forum, will be his last in Milwaukee before the beginning of a long rebuild.

That's all out the window for now.