Browns' Last-Play Safety vs. Ravens Caused 'Seven-Figure' Swing for Sportsbook

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

A desperate last-second attempt by the Cleveland Browns in their attempt to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football caused a major ruckus in the betting world.

FanDuel sportsbook director John Sheeran told ESPN's David Purdum that the Browns' safety on the final play of the game to give the Ravens a 47-42 win turned into a "seven-figure" swing for the sportsbook.

Purdum noted that most books had the Ravens as three-point favorites, with some going up to 3.5 prior to kickoff.

One big winner, according to Purdum, was a bettor who put $126,000 on the Ravens to cover the three-point spread.

The final result for bettors and sportsbooks wasn't quite as wild as what happened on the field between the Ravens and Browns. The game included six lead changes, three ties and a total of 35 points scored in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson left the sidelines early in the fourth quarter to receive treatment for cramping. The reigning NFL MVP returned to the game on a 4th-and-five play with 1:51 remaining to throw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown to put the Ravens up 42-35.

After the Browns tied the game on a 75-yard touchdown drive that took 47 seconds, Justin Tucker hit a 55-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to put the Ravens up for good.

The safety was just a cherry on top of the sundae for Baltimore in a crucial game for its playoff hopes.