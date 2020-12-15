Lamar Jackson Responds to Twitter Troll's Bathroom Meme After Ravens Win

David Richard/Associated Press

Those on social media had their theories on why Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns for two series in the fourth quarter, but the reigning NFL MVP is sticking to his story.

The Ravens' official explanation for Jackson's absence was cramps, and Jackson doubled down on the diagnosis after the game.

Despite that, the popular theory among those on social media was that Jackson simply had to use the bathroom.

Jackson got a kick out of a meme that pushed the bathroom narrative, but he once again insisted the speculation was off base:

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding Jackson's absence, it made for great theater and allowed for No. 8 to return to MVP form.

Trace McSorley replaced Jackson about a minute into the fourth quarter, but McSorley went down with a knee injury on a play that set up a 4th-and-5 at the two-minute warning with the Ravens trailing 35-34. Just as that happened, Jackson returned to the sideline, put on his helmet and entered the game.

On his first play back, Jackson rolled to his right and found Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for a 44-yard touchdown, and Baltimore went back up by seven after J.K. Dobbins' two-point conversion.

The Browns answered on the ensuing drive to make it 42-42, leaving Jackson with one minute, four seconds to orchestrate a potential game-winning field-goal drive.

Jackson did precisely that, as he completed three passes to tight end Mark Andrews and one to wide receiver Willie Snead IV on the drive, allowing kicker Justin Tucker to make the go-ahead field goal from 55 yards out with two seconds remaining.

The Ravens entered the game in a tough spot, as they were 7-5 and had lost three of their previous four games.

Jackson was also having a year that paled in comparison to what he did in 2019, but he came alive Monday night and vaulted the Ravens into a tie for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Now, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals left on their schedule, the Ravens are poised to win out, and Jackson is in line to put up some big-time numbers in the process.