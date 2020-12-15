    LeBron James Family Foundation Reveals Plan for 'House Three Thirty' in Akron

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against Miami Heat Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The LeBron James Family Foundation announced the launch of House Three Thirty, a multipurpose facility that will give in-need families job and financial health training, among other resources, in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

    "Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future," James said in a press release. "And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey. I'm excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof. From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we've learned our community needs. I can't wait to see this come to life."

    The foundation purchased the Tangier Restaurant & Cabaret in Akron to house the ambitious project, which is set to open in 2022.

    People will receive job training in various industries at the site, including retail, restaurant and hospitality, event planning and potentially vocational jobs like plumbing and electrical work. The foundation will also provide counseling for those looking to start small businesses.

    Most of the focus in the project will be with families who attend James' I Promise School, the public elementary launched by James in 2018 that focuses on at-risk children. I Promise School students have the opportunity to earn four-year college scholarships to the University of Akron.

    In addition to vocational training, House Three Thirty will have a rooftop athletic complex, restaurants, a gathering space and a drive-in movie theater, among other amenities.

