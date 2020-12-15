    Sarah Fuller Thanks Vanderbilt Football Team for 'Amazing Opportunity'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020
    Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    Sarah Fuller took to Twitter on Monday night to thank the Vanderbilt football program for her short stint as the team's kicker: 

    With Vandy's scheduled game against Georgia getting called off and ruled a no-contest this week, the senior student-athlete's collegiate football career has come to an end.

    Fuller, who is also a goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team, joined the Vandy football team when it had a need at kicker due to COVID-19 protocols.

    Fuller became the first woman to appear in a Power Five men's college football game when she kicked off once against Missouri, and then she became the first woman to score points in a Power Five football game when she kicked two extra points last week against Tennessee.

    The Wylie, Texas, native was just the third woman to ever appear in an FBS football game, following in the footsteps of New Mexico kicker Katie Hnida in 2003 and Kent State kicker April Goss in 2015.

    Although Fuller didn't get an opportunity to attempt a field goal in her two games as kicker for the 0-9 Commodores, she was a perfect 2-of-2 on extra points in the 42-17 loss to Tennessee.

    According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Fuller plans to remain at Vandy through the spring and play goalkeeper for the Commodores in the NCAA tournament.

    She will then transfer to North Texas and play two more years of soccer there, although she has no plans to continue her football career.

    Although Fuller's time in football was brief, she made history and potentially opened up a world of possibilities for women who want to break into the sport moving forward.

