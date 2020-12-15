Browns' Baker Mayfield: Lamar Jackson's Return from Cramps Was Like Movie Scene

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

The only thing missing as Lamar Jackson returned to the field in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night was the ominous music.

Baker Mayfield told reporters how seeing Jackson reenter the game was "like the scene out of a movie."

Trace McSorley was injured just before the two-minute warning, which forced the Baltimore Ravens star back to the fore. On his first play back, he hit Marquise Brown for a 44-yard touchdown pass.

The source of Jackson's absence will be the subject of conspiracy theories.

The Ravens said the reigning MVP was experiencing cramping, but many on social media raised questions upon watching footage from the ESPN broadcast of him gingerly jogging back to the locker room. Perhaps Baltimore was masking an issue, the details of which wouldn't be too flattering.

Jackson denied after the game he was "[pulling] a Paul Pierce."

That was a reference to Pierce's admission that his dramatic exit and comeback in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals was due to a bathroom-related matter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Regardless of the circumstances behind his trip to the locker room, Jackson looked refreshed as he helped the Ravens pull out a 47-42 victory.