    Browns' Baker Mayfield: Lamar Jackson's Return from Cramps Was Like Movie Scene

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hugs Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
    Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

    The only thing missing as Lamar Jackson returned to the field in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night was the ominous music.

    Baker Mayfield told reporters how seeing Jackson reenter the game was "like the scene out of a movie."

    Trace McSorley was injured just before the two-minute warning, which forced the Baltimore Ravens star back to the fore. On his first play back, he hit Marquise Brown for a 44-yard touchdown pass.

    The source of Jackson's absence will be the subject of conspiracy theories.

    The Ravens said the reigning MVP was experiencing cramping, but many on social media raised questions upon watching footage from the ESPN broadcast of him gingerly jogging back to the locker room. Perhaps Baltimore was masking an issue, the details of which wouldn't be too flattering.

    Jackson denied after the game he was "[pulling] a Paul Pierce."

    That was a reference to Pierce's admission that his dramatic exit and comeback in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals was due to a bathroom-related matter.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Regardless of the circumstances behind his trip to the locker room, Jackson looked refreshed as he helped the Ravens pull out a 47-42 victory.

    Related

      Baker: MNF Was Like a Movie

      Mayfield said Lamar returning in the 4th qtr to save Ravens 'was like a scene out of a movie' 🍿

      Baker: MNF Was Like a Movie
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Baker: MNF Was Like a Movie

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Lamar Jackson, Ravens Send Message to AFC

      Lamar Jackson, Ravens Send Message to AFC
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lamar Jackson, Ravens Send Message to AFC

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Lamar on Locker Room Situation 😂

      Jackson after leaving game early with cramps: 'I didn't pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping' 🎥

      Lamar on Locker Room Situation 😂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lamar on Locker Room Situation 😂

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens Top Browns in Thriller on Justin Tucker FG

      Ravens Top Browns in Thriller on Justin Tucker FG
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Ravens Top Browns in Thriller on Justin Tucker FG

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report