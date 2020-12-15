Early National Signing Day 2020: Predictions, Rankings for Top Football Recruits

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Just under 24 hours remain until the early national signing day in one of the weirdest recruiting years ever gets underway.

For the vast majority of recruits, their visits to campus—usually done in-person and paid for by the school—have been done virtually. The relationships that prospects develop with coaching staffs are arguably the most integral part of getting a player to commit to a school, and those connections have been put to the test without in-person interactions.

Will that mean we see a large number of last-minute flips or changes of heart? Likely no, but you can bet coaching staffs are working the phones nonstop to either secure a commitment or see if they can create a little wiggle room to slide in and steal one.

Here are the top high school prospects making their decisions on signing day, where they are hearing from and where we predict they'll end up inking.



(Rankings and times via 247Sports)

5-star DT Maason Smith (No. 16)

Considering: LSU, Alabama, Georgia

Prediction: LSU

5-star OLB Xavian Sorey (No. 20)

Considering: Florida, Georgia, Alabama

Prediction: Florida

4-star DE Tunmise Adeleye (No. 37)

Considering: Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M

Prediction: Texas A&M

4-star RB Donovan Edwards (No. 44)

Considering: Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma

Prediction: Georgia

4-star OT Savion Byrd (No. 62)

Considering: LSU, Oklahoma, SMU

Prediction: SMU

4-star QB Jaxson Dart (No. 103)

Considering: USC, BYU, Arizona State, UCLA

Prediction: USC

4-star DB Damarius McGhee (No. 185)

Considering: Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee

Prediction: LSU



4-star ILB Trevin Wallace (No. 230)

Considering: Auburn, Ole Miss

Prediction: Ole Miss

Race For No. 1

As has been the case for pretty much the last decade, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are fighting for the top spot in team recruiting rankings. The Crimson Tide have won that title eight of the last 10 years, and Nick Saban and Co. are in prime position to do so again.

Alabama holds a slight edge over the Buckeyes ahead of signing day, with six 5-star and 12 4-star prospects. OSU is just behind them with five 5-stars and 13 4-stars for an average recruiting ranking of 94.55—or .04 less than Alabama.

Each team has just a handful of spots left in their classes, and both are in tight races to secure the signatures of a couple of blue-chip prospects. Washington defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 3 prospect in 247Sports' rankings, has both in his group of finalists, though his decision likely won't come until the late signing period in February.

Five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh is also on Ohio State's radar, though none of 247's Crystal Ball predictions are pointing in the direction of Columbus, Ohio.

For Alabama, six players ranked in the top 100 nationally are still in play. In addition to Tuimolaou, defensive tackle Maason Smith (No. 18 overall), linebacker Xavian Sorey (No. 20), and running back Camar Wheaton (No. 26) are still uncommitted.

The Tide currently have 22 prospects committed, theoretically leaving them with only three or four spots still open. If you needed an idea of the embarrassment of riches that Alabama has, the Tide already have the No. 2, No. 3, No. 5 and No. 8 prospects in the country committed and could add three more in the top 30.

Follow Keegan on Twitter @ByKeeganPope.