The Fiend Owns Randy Orton, Sheamus Turn Coming? More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

As the final WWE Raw before TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday, this week's show had a lot to do when it came to making the pay-per-view a must-see event.

After months of being put through tables and beaten senseless, Lana was able to get a measure of revenge this week when she pinned Nia Jax clean, but the night ended with the news she would be unable to compete alongside Asuka at TLC due to injuries sustained at the hands of The Irresistible Force and Shayna Baszler.

We also saw Sheamus take on AJ Styles in what has become an offshoot of the main feud between The Phenomenal One and Drew McIntyre. Later in the evening, Styles recruited The Miz and John Morrison to help him attack the WWE champion.

Retribution are still trying to recruit Ricochet with the questionable tactic of beating him up, and Randy Orton tried to commit first-degree murder when he locked Bray Wyatt in a crate and set it on fire.

Let's look at some of the biggest segments from Raw and what they could mean for TLC and the future.