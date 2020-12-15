The Fiend Owns Randy Orton, Sheamus Turn Coming? More WWE Raw Fallout

The Fiend Owns Randy Orton, Sheamus Turn Coming? More WWE Raw FalloutDecember 15, 2020
As the final WWE Raw before TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday, this week's show had a lot to do when it came to making the pay-per-view a must-see event.
After months of being put through tables and beaten senseless, Lana was able to get a measure of revenge this week when she pinned Nia Jax clean, but the night ended with the news she would be unable to compete alongside Asuka at TLC due to injuries sustained at the hands of The Irresistible Force and Shayna Baszler.
We also saw Sheamus take on AJ Styles in what has become an offshoot of the main feud between The Phenomenal One and Drew McIntyre. Later in the evening, Styles recruited The Miz and John Morrison to help him attack the WWE champion.
Retribution are still trying to recruit Ricochet with the questionable tactic of beating him up, and Randy Orton tried to commit first-degree murder when he locked Bray Wyatt in a crate and set it on fire.
Let's look at some of the biggest segments from Raw and what they could mean for TLC and the future.
Is WWE Setting Up Sheamus to Turn on Drew McIntyre?
During Monday's Raw, Sheamus stepped up to Styles and faced him in a match to defend the honor of his friend, McIntyre.
The fight ended with The Phenomenal One and his bodyguard, Omos, suspending The Celtic Warrior in the ropes so he was vulnerable to some cheap shots with a steel chair.
The past few weeks have featured Sheamus and McIntyre getting along for the most part, but they have also come to blows on one occasion, although this just led to them heading to the pub together later.
While the former tag team partners seem to be allies, it feels like WWE is setting up Sheamus to turn on his friend at TLC and potentially cost him the WWE Championship.
If he betrays McIntyre but doesn't cost him the title, the next feud would clearly be the Irishman vs. the Scotsman. It would be a hard-hitting series of matches between two of the best powerhouses WWE has on the roster and could carry Raw through WrestleMania 37 if done properly.
Asuka Might Actually Win the Women's Tag Titles
For the past few months, Lana's life has been made a living hell by Baszler and Jax as they put her through the announce table almost every week.
With Asuka by her side now, though, The Ravishing Russian appears to be finding her lucky streak. Not only was she the sole survivor of her team at Survivor Series in November but she has also picked up some upset wins recently, including one over Jax on Raw.
The match ended with the WWE women's tag team champions attacking her again, but this time it felt different. It seemed like they were playing defense more than doing it out of spite.
One of the biggest tropes in WWE storytelling is having somebody who is about to win a title get beaten up right before the PPV. It makes the champion look strong and is supposed to appear as though they have the advantage before eventually losing.
The WWE women's tag team division is a mess so it wouldn't surprise anybody if management shifted the belts from the champions to Asuka and Lana. At least some good would come out of it, as The Empress of Tomorrow would have two titles and cement herself as the top star in the division.
WWE confirmed Lana's injuries at the hands of Jax and Baszler will keep her out of the match on Sunday, but this could be a setup for Lana to show up mid-match to provide support if Asuka is being dominated. Or it could be how Charlotte Flair returns to action.
We will have to wait until Sunday to find out.
Retribution Still Want Ricochet
Ricochet has been facing members of Retribution in different matches for what feels like months, but this week, the stable did get a victory over the high-flyer when Mace defeated him in a singles bout.
After the match, Mustafa Ali yelled at The One and Only about how none of this is over until he joins his group. The faction has some violent recruitment tactics if this is how it goes about trying to bring new people in.
Despite winning most of their encounters, Ricochet could benefit from being in the group. WWE clearly doesn't have anything better for him right now, and Retribution would gain one of the most exciting members of the Raw roster if he joined.
Imagine a tag team with Ricochet and Ali: They would produce some of the most spectacular matches against any opponents and have a real chance to bring the first gold to the stable with the tag titles.
This feud has been dragging on for a long time, but if it ends with Ricochet making Retribution better, it could all be worth it in the end.
The Fiend Has Randy Orton's Number
During Monday's show, Orton took his feud with The Fiend to a new level when he attempted to burn Wyatt alive inside a wooden crate.
This is the closest we have come to a murder on Raw in years, but Wyatt had a backup plan. As The Viper watched the fire burn, The Fiend appeared and attacked him.
This is yet another sign that this is not the same man Orton faced at WrestleMania 33 when he burned down his cabin in the woods. Wyatt has evolved while the former WWE champion is still the same man.
They will meet on Sunday at TLC in what is supposed to be a standard match with no special stipulations. Unlike Styles and McIntyre, The Viper and The Fiend won't have weapons at their disposal.
Alexa Bliss will likely play a role in the outcome, which almost certainly means The Fiend is going to win. Even if he ends up losing, though, he will do something to win the war of mind games the two men have been playing.
The Fiend is beyond wins and losses. He is like The Undertaker: He can lose a match and not suffer any lost momentum because his character is so unique.
Regardless of who has their hand raised on Sunday, Orton vs. Wyatt should be a fun ride.