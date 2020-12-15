Jalen Hurts Impresses, but Some NFL Insiders Still Say Wentz Is Eagles' Best Bet

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Doug Pederson goes for it on fourth down a lot. The Eagles rank second in the NFL in fourth-down attempts, but Sunday's 4th-and-2 try on the Saints' 15-yard-line felt different. It was early in the second quarter, neither team had scored, and Philadelphia was starting a rookie quarterback for the first time this season. The Eagles could get on the board with an easy field goal. Instead, Pederson went for it, trusting his rookie, and Jalen Hurts found veteran receiver Alshon Jeffery in the end zone with a beautiful back-shoulder pass.

"Hurts is always so calm," an NFC executive said. "I expected [this kind of performance] because he comes from being on the big stage."

"He played well," one NFC scout said. "He showed poise and made some timely throws. Protected the ball and used his legs to keep defense off balance. It was a very promising first start for him."

Hurts, the former Alabama and Oklahoma star who was famously benched at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship for Tua Tagovailoa, received positive first-start reviews from the NFL evaluators Bleacher Report spoke to for this story. He ran for 106 yards and revived a long-dormant ground game with running back Miles Sanders (115 yards and two touchdowns, including one 82-yarder). Philadelphia totaled 246 rushing yards against a defense that hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 55 straight games.

"They used him as I thought they would, and New Orleans couldn't adjust. Hence the 200 yards rushing," said another NFC scout whose team has played the Eagles this season. "Jalen right now is a better athlete than QB. His ability to extend the play is what made him dangerous in college, and it's translated to the NFL."

While Hurts fulfilled early expectations and broke the Eagles' four-game losing streak, that doesn't mean Carson Wentz is cooked. Sources around the league still think Wentz has a future as a starting quarterback. But for the Eagles on Sunday, Hurts was the antithesis of the 2020 Carson Wentz experience.

He didn't take a sack (Wentz leads the league with 50), and he didn't throw a pick (Wentz has thrown a career-high and league-high 15). Wentz is second in the league with 10 fumbles (four lost) and hasn't played a game this season without a sack or interception. Wentz was sacked four times in his last start, which lasted just two-and-a-half quarters at Green Bay. Hurts did lose a fumble late in Sunday's game, which gave the Saints a short field to score a touchdown, but the Eagles prevailed 24-21.

The Eagles with Wentz have struggled with too many negative plays. With Hurts at the helm, that changed. He didn't hold on to the ball for too long while trying to find an open receiver. He faced constant pressure from a talented defense and was quick to resort to his legs to create yards. He rushed 18 times for seven first downs, including back-to-back 24-yard and 16-yard scrambles at the end of the first half.

"It's his ability to run; it gives them more play options and possibilities on the RPO menu," the first NFC scout said. "You have to respect his running ability more than others, which can open some things up in the passing game. The key will be for him to continue to be an accurate thrower week in and week out."

Scouts agreed Philadelphia will need to incorporate more of a passing game to keep those rushing lanes open for Hurts, and they'll be watching for Hurts to continue developing as a passer. On his second drive, Hurts had receiver Jalen Reagor open on a deep shot as he broke across the field from a vertical route, but Hurts threw just outside Reagor's reach. And with a three-point lead, Hurts threw a ball that should have been a pick-six. He threw late and inside to receiver Greg Ward on an out route, a classic rookie mistake. Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson dropped it.

"What will give him problems is what did in college, and that's a variation of coverages at the snap," said the NFC scout whose team has played the Eagles. "Like most young QBs, it's that post-snap safety rotation and movement and disguises that will limit the passing game until he extends the play."

So what does Hurts' promising beginning mean for Wentz? Who will be the Eagles' long-term starter? Right now, Hurts gives the Eagles their best chance to win, but what does that mean for the 2021 season? Who will start in September?

On this question, the sources had mixed opinions.

"Hard to say," the first NFC scout said. "But if you take a guy in the second round, you are hoping he can become the man. He will need to create a body of work and stay consistent. But yeah, I would imagine [Hurts] has a shot if he keeps up a certain level of play."

"It's 50-50," the NFC executive said. "They stuck with [Wentz] way too long [this season]. Yes, Hurts can be the starter in 2021."

When asked if Hurts is the long-term answer, however, the NFC scout whose team has played the Eagles said: "Not even a little bit. Wentz has proven that [he's the best option]: in 2017 when he was a few games away from an MVP."

Wentz's massive contract (four years, $128 million) makes it tough to move on but not impossible, especially since Hurts is on an inexpensive rookie deal (four years, $6 million). If the Eagles decide to explore the trade market for Wentz, the NFC executive expects there to be plenty of interest in the 27-year-old.

Wentz still has fervent believers around the NFL.

"They yanked him as if he is at fault for the lack of talent around him," said the NFC scout whose team has played the Eagles. "Carson is not confident because he has to look over his shoulder and not take hits and, when there is a clean pocket, no one is getting open.

"Play-calling is lackluster as well; no creativity. They got away with it a few years ago because they were talented. Now they're not and they are struggling. Much like the Packers in Mike McCarthy's last few seasons."

Factors this season and in the time since Wentz's MVP chase was cut short by an ACL tear make it difficult for many around the league to write off Wentz in favor of Hurts. This season, Philadelphia has played 12 different offensive line combinations in 13 games and struggled with receivers who evaluators describe as "subpar." Several scouts pointed out that the departure after 2017 of offensive coordinator Frank Reich has had a big impact. Reich's replacement, Mike Groh was fired this past offseason and Pederson decided not to replace him as part of overall offensive coaching staff changes.

"I'm bullish on [Wentz's] ability," a defensive coordinator said. "I thought in 2017 that he was the next special QB. I saw so much of Big Ben in him. His size, toughness, mobility, arm strength, character. You can't defend the way he's played at times this season, especially some of the decisions. [But] I'm a believer that there are too many competing forces within that team since he got hurt."

Kalyn Kahler covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow her on Twitter for NFL musings and thoughts: @KalynKahler.