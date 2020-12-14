Jim Harbaugh: 'I Have Been, Am and Will Remain' Committed to Michigan

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has one year left on his contract, but he has no intention of leaving the Wolverines program and is looking forward to extension talks when the current deal concludes.

"Yeah, that question does come up and I tell them my plan is, (I'm) committed to Michigan," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. "I have been, am and will remain. [Athletic director Warde Manuel] and I will talk at the end of the season on the current contract and that's the truth. That's where it stands."

After they had to cancel last weekend's game against Ohio State due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests, the 2-4 Wolverines have one game remaining against No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

The early signing period for incoming recruits begins this week, and the uncertainty surrounding Harbaugh's future at the school is causing some recruits, including top linebacker Jaydon Hood and 4-star receiver Xavier Worthy, to pause on immediately signing.

Quarterback recruit J.J. McCarthy, a 5-star recruit, is planning to sign when the period opens Wednesday, according to VanHaaren.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday that "preliminary" contract extension discussions have involved talks of a lower base salary. Harbaugh was one of the highest-paid coaches in college football this season, earning $8 million in base salary, per USA Today.

The Wolverines have had five consecutive winning seasons, but they've lost their last four bowl games and haven't beat Ohio State in Harbaugh's tenure.

If things don't work out with Michigan, the 56-year-old Harbaugh reportedly would be interested in returning to the NFL. He led the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-3 record in 2011 and was named NFL Coach of the Year that season. The Niners made it to the Super Bowl the following year.