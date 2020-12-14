WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 14

2 of 2

Credit: WWE

The final Raw on the road to TLC kicked off with a special edition of The Dirt Sheet, in which The Miz introduced the audience to “The Nightmare Before TLC.”

Miz read a story out of a book that featured an appearance by AJ Styles and Omos, and John Morrison dressed as Braveheart.

“Chivalry’s dead, like your title reign,” Styles said as he drove a fake sword into Morrison’s abdomen. Miz seemingly wrapped up the story with Styles climbing the ladder and winning the WWE Championship...only to switch things up to a finish that sees him cash in Money in the Bank.

Sheamus interrupted the “community performance theatre” and, after an exchange of trash-talking, their previously scheduled match took to the squared circle as the show headed to break.

Grade

C+

Analysis

So...that was far more amusing than it had any right to be. Miz was great, ditto Styles, who was fantastic as the overconfident heel who forgot the narrator possesses the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Sheamus appeared right on cue and as has become part of the WWE formula over the last 10 years, the opening segment gave way to a match.

Harmless fun, formulaic booking and a match between two strong in-ring workers to kick off the broadcast? Not too shabby for the start of the go-home show to TLC.