Broncos' Brandon McManus Says He'll Go on COVID-19 List Due to Close Contact

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is headed to the league's reserve/COVID-19 list because he was deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive, he tweeted on Monday.

McManus said the close contact is someone outside of the Broncos organization.

The kicker said he expects to play on Saturday when the Broncos host the Buffalo Bills.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

