    LaMelo Ball Praised by NBA Exec: 'Not Many See the Game Like He Does'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball plays during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    LaMelo Ball's jump shot remains a work in progress, but the rest of his game is drawing praise after a solid preseason debut.

    "He can't shoot, but not many see the game like he does," a league executive told Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

    Ball went scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting but grabbed 10 rebounds and had four assists in the Hornets' 111-100 loss to the Toronto Raptors. His floor vision and brilliance as a passer were on full display as he set up teammates on a series of eye-opening dimes.

    That said, the jumper isn't close to being NBA-ready. Ball's feet on his gather and release remain inconsistent, which leads to shoddy mechanics. That will have to be ironed out on the fly given the limited amount of time he's had to work with Hornets coaches in the offseason.

    The team apparently plans to bring him off the bench, as Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier got the start against Toronto.

    If Ball can find even a league-average jumper, he'll be an offensive force at the NBA level, but he's not going to ascend to superstardom overnight.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LaMelo Ball Praised by NBA Exec: 'Not Many See the Game Like He Does'

      LaMelo Ball Praised by NBA Exec: 'Not Many See the Game Like He Does'
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      LaMelo Ball Praised by NBA Exec: 'Not Many See the Game Like He Does'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      The Most Important NBA FA Signings Since 2000

      We ranked the most era-defining moves from the last 20 years ➡️

      The Most Important NBA FA Signings Since 2000
      NBA logo
      NBA

      The Most Important NBA FA Signings Since 2000

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons

      @HughesNBA says it's now or never for these players to live up to their hype

      NBA Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting the NBA's Top 25 Guards ✍️

      @danfavale looks at the league's best guards ahead of the 2020-21 season

      Predicting the NBA's Top 25 Guards ✍️
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Predicting the NBA's Top 25 Guards ✍️

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report