    Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving: 'He's Unstoppable, He's a Master of His Craft'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) handles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Washington. The Wizards won 113-107. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    It was just one preseason game, but Kevin Durant is already excited about what he has seen from Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving.

    "Kyrie looked incredible," Durant said after Sunday's preseason game, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "He's unstoppable, he's a master of his craft. He can pretty much do whatever he wants out on the floor."

    Irving finished with 18 points in 17 minutes of the 119-114 win over the Washington Wizards, shooting 7-of-9 from the field.

    Durant added 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

    It was the first time the two All-Stars have played together in a Nets uniform since signing with the team last offseason. Durant missed all of 2019-20 while recovering from his Achilles injury, while shoulder problems limited Irving to just 20 games.

    If the two are back to full strength for 2020-21, Brooklyn could be a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

    Durant said he wasn't at his best in the preseason opener, but he appears happy to be playing alongside Irving.  

