5 Best Moments from the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

0 of 5

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The 2020 Major League Soccer playoffs started at a breakneck pace with three first-round shootouts and ended as one of the league's original franchises won the title in the league's 25th season.

In typical MLS fashion, three lower seeds won opening-round contests, and the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference was one step away from MLS Cup.

The Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders benefited from upsets in their respective brackets to win the conference finals at home before moving on to MLS Cup at Mapfre Stadium.

Columbus experienced the least dramatic buildup to the championship match, and it did not allow any drama to rear its head in its 3-0 win over Seattle.

The Crew's hoisting of MLS Cup concluded a wild three weeks and a season that started all the way back in February before the COVID-19 pandemic affected the United States.