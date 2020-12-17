ONE Championship: Collision Course How to Watch, Stream Info and Top Headlines

ONE Championship

ONE Championship: Collision Course is this Friday, and it features two title matches between light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia and Andrei Stoica, as well as bantamweight muay thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao against Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

Also on the card are undefeated Americans Lowen Tynanes and Troy Worthen, who look to preserve their perfect records against Marat Gafurov and Yusup Saadulaev respectively.

Here's the full card, top headlines heading in and how to watch Collision Course.

Where and How to Watch

ONE: Collision Course will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the event for free on B/R Live and the B/R app.

Full Card

Video Play Button Videos you might like

(c) Roman Kryklia (45-7) vs. Andrei Stoica (51-12)

(c) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (261-54-1) vs. No. 2 Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym (129-41-5)

Marat Gafurov (17-3) vs. No. 5 Lowen Tynanes (10-0)

No. 4 Yusup Saadulaev (19-5-1) vs. Troy Worthen (7-0)

Tatsumitsu Wada (22-11-2) vs. Yodkaikaew Fairtex (6-2-1)

Chan Rothana (7-3) vs. Xie Wei (5-3)

Top ONE: Collision Course Headlines

Americans Tynanes, Worthen look to extend unbeaten runs

There's a good pipeline of American talent coming out of ONE, and two of the most intriguing prospects enter the spotlight on Friday.

Tynanes, a 10-0 Hawaiian ranked fifth in ONE's lightweight division, has been out of action since January of 2019 because of spondyloarthritis, an inflammatory rheumatic disease that attacks the spine and, in some people, the joints of the arms and legs. However, the 30-year-old now feels better and is ready to return against Marat Gafurov, the former ONE featherweight world champion. Tynanes is 6-0 at ONE.

Worthen is a 7-0 Floridian who had a stellar first year at ONE by going undefeated against three opponents with a combined record of 32-7. Now he'll take on his toughest competition yet when he faces No. 4-ranked bantamweight Yusup Saadulaev. A win would propel Worthen into the rankings as he continues his quest for a title shot.

Kryklia defends his ONE title for first time vs. Stoica

Kryklia, the 6'6" Ukrainian light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, returns to the ONE ring, where he'll defend the title he won in November of last year for the first time.

Kryklia was supposed to defend his title two weeks ago at Big Bang, but he was forced out after one of his cornerman was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He takes on Stoica, an 11-year Romanian veteran who has won his last two matches at ONE.

Nong-O defends his title against tournament champion Rodlek

After a sensational 2019 that saw Nong-O go 4-0 at ONE by winning the bantamweight muay thai title and defending it three times, the legend returns to face Rodlek, who won the bantamweight muay thai tournament last August to become the No. 1 contender.

Despite a remarkable 316 career matches, Nong-O has never crossed paths with Rodlek before. He's on a six-fight win streak dating back to 2018. Meanwhile, Rodlek is 4-1 since joining ONE.