Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers 'Not Hitting the Panic Button' After 2 Losses

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers would have been thrilled if someone told them at the beginning of the 2020 season they would start 11-2.

The path to that record matters, though, and they surely don't feel that way after Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Still, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is not ready to panic following the team's second straight loss.

"We've lost two," he told reporters. "We're not hitting the panic button ... This is a team that has a lot of resilience, that understands what it takes to win football games and what time of year it is."

Roethlisberger and the offense was the biggest culprit, as he finished 21-of-37 for 187 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

His pick-six to Taron Johnson swung the momentum in the first half, and his interception to Levi Wallace all but ended any comeback chances in the fourth quarter. Sunday marked the third straight game the Steelers failed to score even 20 points, and Big Ben now has a four-game interception streak.

Pittsburgh is still well-positioned for a deep playoff run, but it is now in a fight with the 9-3 Cleveland Browns for the AFC North crown and looks like it is a step below the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.