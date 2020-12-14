NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions and Best Team Fits for JR Smith, More

2 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

JJ Barea was the heart and soul of the Dallas Mavericks.

Drafted in 2006 by the team, he spent 11 of his 14 seasons with Dallas before being waived on December 10. This despite signing a one-year deal worth $2.6M. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the deal was done intentionally to give the beloved player one last thank you for his contributions.

The show of respect and appreciation by Mavs owner Mark Cuban stole headlines and overshadowed the more pertinent question: what's next for Barea?

Perhaps best known for shutting down LeBron James in the 2011 NBA Finals en route to Dallas' world title victory, Barea was always a gutsy player, a scrappy guard who earned the love and admiration of teammates and fans. His connection to Dallas was undeniable, as evidenced by the emotion he showed when interviewed shortly after being waived by the team earlier this month.

Barea's friend, agent Christian Santaella, told El Nuevo Dia that three teams in Spain's Liga ACB have expressed interest in the guard. Barea, himself, has expressed interest in continuing his playing career.

Speaking to media during a virtual meeting he said: "Anything could happen this year, with the COVID, injuries. I might be back here in Dallas playing. I've seen it all in the NBA. I've seen some crazy stuff."

And therein lies where Barea is, both mentally and emotionally.

Though he has offers from Spain and may even get a few feelers from other teams looking to enhance their team with veteran leadership, he clearly wants to continue his playing career in Dallas, with the team he helped win a championship a decade ago.

And if those days as an active player in the NBA are over, do not be surprised to see him on the bench, coaching a new generation of Mavs to be the sort of tenacious player he was.

Prediction: Dallas, in some form or fashion