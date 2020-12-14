NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Victor Oladipo and MoreDecember 14, 2020
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Victor Oladipo and More
With NBA preseason games already underway, the offseason is nearly over. But that doesn't mean the rumor mill has stopped churning out some interesting tidbits across the NBA landscape.
Specifically, the trade winds continue to blow that James Harden will eventually be on a different roster. The Houston Rockets have yet to move their star guard since the rumors emerged in the offseason that he wants a change of scenery, and it could be a while before that move actually happens.
The club already shipped off Russell Westbrook, officially ending the experimental reunion of the former Thunder teammates. Now, a market for one of the top offensive forces in the league appears to be forming as we head toward the regular season.
As moves are made, rumors always come out about moves that were discussed but ultimately didn't take place. That's the case in some Victor Oladipo rumblings that could come in to play later this season.
Here's a look at the latest around the league while we are still in the preseason phase of the year.
Miami Heat Would Be Interested in James Harden Trade
The offseason came and went with Harden staying put in Houston, but it's likely that rumors surrounding his potential departure will rage throughout the season.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported there is interest within the Heat front office in acquiring the eight-time All-Star. Jackson wrote there are members of the management team with "substantial interest" and no one who is aggressively against the move.
As Jackson noted, Harden has reportedly indicated that he is only interested in being dealt to Philadelphia, Brooklyn or Miami.
There's reason to believe that if/when Houston indicates it is open to talk shop that Miami would be competitive in the sweepstakes for his services. The Heat made a somewhat surprising run to the NBA Finals in the bubble in Orlando, and team president Pat Riley isn't one to play things conservatively.
A deal involving Miami would likely have to wait a while. They would need to come close to matching Harden's $41.2 million salary-cap hit, but they won't be eligible to trade any of their incoming free agents or players they re-signed until February 6.
That's a group that includes Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless, Goran Dragic, Myers Leonard and Udonis Haslem. Finding salaries that match the large number without including at least one of those players would make a deal even more complicated to pull off.
The Heat are definitely worth keeping an eye on in the future, but it's hard to envision them getting a deal done before February.
Bucks Pursued Victor Oladipo and Spencer Dinwiddie
After failing to make the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA bubble, the pressure was on the Milwaukee Bucks to make moves that would sway Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign the supermax extension he's eligible to ink this offseason.
The team ultimately swung big on a trade to bring in Jrue Holiday, but Holiday wasn't the only major trade target for the Eastern Conference contenders, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Charania reported the club also pursued Victor Oladipo from the Indianapolis Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie.
It shouldn't come as a surprise the Bucks kicked the tires on Oladipo. There has been speculation he could be on his way out of Indiana despite him publicly denying any trade rumors.
The Pacers are at a bit of a crossroads with their current construction. Oladipo may not be good enough to build a contender around, but he would make a compelling second or third option on a team chasing a championship.
Oladipo is on the last year of his deal and is owed $21 million this season. If he really isn't committed to Indiana, the Pacers run the risk of watching him walk at the end of the season and getting nothing in return.
The pressure for the Bucks to maximize their chances of re-signing Antetokounmpo is still there. He has yet to put pen to paper and commit to the franchise long term. If he doesn't do that soon, the Bucks could once again be in the market at the deadline.
If the Pacers underperform early in the season, it could be possible that we are revisiting a potential Oladipo-to-the-Bucks move again.
P.J. Tucker Frustrated with Rockets
Russell Westbrook is already gone. James Harden wants out. Now P.J. Tucker can be added to the list of Houston players unhappy with the new management now that Daryl Morey has moved on to Philadelphia.
Tim McMahon of ESPN reported Tucker "has expressed frustration about not reaching terms on a contract extension" but is expected to play in Tuesday's preseason game. Unlike Westbrook and Harden, Tucker's beef with the team appears to be that he wants to stay long term but the Rockets haven't made that happen.
Tucker is in the final season of a contract that will pay him $7.9 million this season. He played a big part in the Rockets' experiment of playing without a traditional center last season. He averaged 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting over 35 percent from three-point range in 72 games last year.
However, at 34 years old, he's a good barometer for what this Rockets franchise wants to do. If they are in for a rebuild, it doesn't make sense to extend Tucker. If they believe they are still in a position to contend in the playoffs, then keeping Tucker happy becomes a little more important.
Obviously, Harden's situation is the biggest headline maker in Houston right now, but Tucker could very well see his future attached to the star guard as well.