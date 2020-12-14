NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Victor Oladipo and More

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With NBA preseason games already underway, the offseason is nearly over. But that doesn't mean the rumor mill has stopped churning out some interesting tidbits across the NBA landscape.

Specifically, the trade winds continue to blow that James Harden will eventually be on a different roster. The Houston Rockets have yet to move their star guard since the rumors emerged in the offseason that he wants a change of scenery, and it could be a while before that move actually happens.

The club already shipped off Russell Westbrook, officially ending the experimental reunion of the former Thunder teammates. Now, a market for one of the top offensive forces in the league appears to be forming as we head toward the regular season.

As moves are made, rumors always come out about moves that were discussed but ultimately didn't take place. That's the case in some Victor Oladipo rumblings that could come in to play later this season.

Here's a look at the latest around the league while we are still in the preseason phase of the year.