    Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell Joke About Celtics Star's Height on Twitter

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) guards Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) as he drives in the second half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell would like to get out the measuring tape when it comes to Jayson Tatum.

    Mitchell referenced how Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has referred to Tatum as standing 6'10" despite him being officially recognized as 6'8". The Celtics star had a laugh and responded with a comment about how he's perpetually talked about as younger than he actually is:

    For years, the true height of a player was subject to intense scrutiny because the measuring process was more informal. Teams could take some liberties and add an inch or two to make a player appear more imposing.

    However, the NBA added new rules ahead of the 2019-20 season mandating more precise height measurements for every player. As a result, some of the biggest names in the league became shorter overnight.

    There's a pretty easy way to figure out whether Tatum did grow two more inches.

