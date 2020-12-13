    Jamal Adams Says 'It's Tough' to See Jets' Struggles: 'I Hope They Get It Right'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams smiles as he walks off the field after the team beat the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
    Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

    Jamal Adams may have requested a trade from the New York Jets ahead of the 2020 season, but the Seattle Seahawks star takes no pleasure from his old team falling to 0-13 after a 40-3 loss to his new squad on Sunday.  

    Adams told reporters it's "tough" to see the Jets in their present state and added that he's rooting for the franchise to turn things around:

    The 25-year-old approached Jets head coach Adam Gase after the game, recounting how Gase told him to "go get you one" in reference to a Super Bowl title.

    Adams went through a bitter divorce from the Jets in the offseason.

    He told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News in July how he had grown frustrated with what he felt was a lack of transparency and honesty regarding negotiations over a long-term extension. The two-time Pro Bowler also raised doubts about Gase and whether he was "the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land."

    New York's record certainly supports his point.

    Adams explained on the All Things Covered podcast in November how the situation was taking a toll on him mentally as he "fought depression in New York."

    He got his wish when the Jets traded him and a fourth-round pick to the Seahawks for Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder and a 2021 third-rounder, and he was naturally going to be in a good mood after picking up such a comprehensive victory.

    There's also a difference between being upset with one or two people inside an organization and burning every bridge you have built. Adams' issues seemed to be isolated to Gase and general manager Joe Douglas, and he said in the buildup to Sunday that his problems with Gase were less personal and more due to professional differences.

    Adams' relationship with the Jets clearly soured to the point of no return, but any animosity toward New York is long gone.

