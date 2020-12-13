    Andy Dalton Talks Return to Bengals, Locker Room Celebrations After Cowboys' Win

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs off the field following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 30-7. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton returned to Cincinnati for the first time since signing with Dallas this offseason, leading the team to a 30-7 blowout win.

    After the game, he said his teammates doused him with water in celebration:

    "Mike [McCarthy] and a lot of the guys made it a big deal," he said. "It feels good to come back to a place that I was for a long time to win."

    He added that he received a warm reception upon returning to Cincinnati:

    Dalton also received a game ball after the victory.

    "Everybody obviously wanted to win today," McCarthy told reporters. "But everybody really wanted to win this game for Andy."

    Dalton, 33, managed the game well, finishing 16-of-23 for 185 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He didn't have to do much, as the Dallas defense forced three turnovers, gave up just one touchdown and scored a touchdown of its own. 

    A.J. Green, Dalton's longtime teammate in Cincinnati, said it was "weird" seeing the quarterback on the other sideline:

    Dalton spent nine seasons with the Bengals, going 70-61-2 as a starter while throwing for 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions. He led the Bengals to the postseason four times, though 2014 was the team's last playoff appearance. 

    Once the Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Dalton's days in Cincinnati were over. But he's found a new home in Dallas, starting the season as Dak Prescott's backup before being called into action as the team's starter when Prescott was lost for the season. He's now 2-4 as the Cowboys' starting quarterback.

