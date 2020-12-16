Saints' Drew Brees Designated to Return from IR After Lung, Rib Injuries

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints have designated quarterback Drew Brees to return to practice, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

After suffering multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung in Weeks 9 and 10, the veteran was placed on injured reserve, which led to Taysom Hill making four starts in his place since then.

In nine games this season, the 41-year-old has thrown for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Brees is unquestionably among the best quarterbacks in NFL history, as he ranks first in career passing yards and second in career passing touchdowns behind only Tom Brady.

Since joining the Saints in 2006 after beginning his career with the then-San Diego Chargers, he has been an absolute force. Overall, he is a 13-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, and he also led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV and was named MVP for the game.

While Hill brings a different element to the table with his running ability and had some previous success in place of Brees, there is no question the Saints have a far more dangerous and potent offense when the veteran signal-caller is under center.

Thanks to his ability as a passer, Brees makes running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas much more difficult for opposing defenses to handle.

He also tends to take better care of the rock than Hill, who has a penchant for getting sloppy with his ball security and has racked up six fumbles in his four previous starts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Saints suffered their third defeat of the season in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Having Brees healthy would be an obvious boost for what promises to be a difficult encounter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.