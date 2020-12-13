    Gus Malzahn Fired as Auburn Football Coach, Has $21.45M Contract Buyout

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020
    Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    The Auburn Tigers announced the firing of head football coach Gus Malzahn on Sunday. 

    ESPN's Tom VanHaaren shared the team's statement:

    According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the interim head coach. Malzahn will receive a $21.45 million buyout, per ESPN's Field Yates

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

