Gus Malzahn Fired as Auburn Football Coach, Has $21.45M Contract Buyout

The Auburn Tigers announced the firing of head football coach Gus Malzahn on Sunday.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren shared the team's statement:

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the interim head coach. Malzahn will receive a $21.45 million buyout, per ESPN's Field Yates.

