Report: Vince McMahon Sent Keith Lee, More WWE Stars to PC to Prep for Pushes

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's decision to send Keith Lee and other big men to the WWE Performance Center for additional seasoning was reportedly made in an effort to prepare them for pushes.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Sai Mohan), the move is not viewed internally as a demotion. Rather, McMahon considers it a case of further polishing Lee and Co. so they are ready for major opportunities in the future.

Along with Lee, McMahon reportedly set up classes for Otis, Omos, Dabba-Kato and Mace of Retribution at the WWE PC in Orlando, Florida.

Per PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton), the PC classes will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays and be taught by WWE producer Adam Pearce and Superstar Drew Gulak.

Meltzer noted that McMahon was unhappy with the in-ring work of the aforementioned performers and believes Lee is "not ready" for a prime spot quite yet.

Of those who were sent to the PC, Lee has been the most-talked-about name since he is the veteran-most performer and seemingly has the best chance to become a future world champion.

Lee has already held the NXT Championship, and it is clear that McMahon sees something in him, as he defeated Randy Orton clean in his first main roster pay-per-view match, and he scored the final elimination in Team Raw's victory at Survivor Series.

Otis is also a high-profile name since he won the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this year, although he dropped the Money in the Bank contract to The Miz, which could be a sign that some confidence in his ability has been lost.

Mace is part of the floundering Retribution stable, Omos is AJ Styles' bodyguard and Dabba-Kato hasn't been seen on television since the demise of Raw Underground.

Meltzer divulged that McMahon prefers for big men to work matches in a particular way in WWE, so if any of those who were sent to the PC are able to adapt their style, they may have a chance to enjoy a great deal of success moving forward.

