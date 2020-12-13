Race to Dubai 2020 Winner: Lee Westwood Tops Rankings, Latest Prize Money Info

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Lee Westwood won the 2020 Race to Dubai after his second-place finish at the DP World Tour Championships Sunday in Dubai, UAE.

The season-long competition crowns the No. 1 player on the European Tour, which Westwood won for the third time in his career:

This honor was previously known as the Order of Merit title, and the Englishman topped the standings in 2000 and 2009. The latest win in 2020 earned Westwood a bonus of $2 million, via Reuters.

Matthew Fitzpatrick took home the win at the DP World Tour Championship Sunday after finishing 15 strokes under par, putting him up to second place in the Race for Dubai.

There was even more drama behind him on the leaderboard as Westwood, Patrick Reed and Laurie Canter all battled in second place. Reed fell apart down the stretch with bogeys on No. 16 and No. 17, while Canter carded a double bogey on No. 17.

It left Westwood alone in second place for the tournament at minus-14, which was enough to clinch the season-long title.

The 47-year-old is also the oldest ever to win this crown, via the European Tour.

"It was a great finish," Westwood said afterwards, per the Associated Press (via PGATour.com). "I sat there watching it — it's always exciting this tournament, coming down the stretch and there's always thrills and spills.

"There was the Race to Dubai up for the grabs, the tournament. It was an exciting end to the year. It's hard to quantify."

Reed was hoping to become the first American ever to win this championship but finished in third place thanks to his performance in just eight events. Fellow American Collin Morikawa ended in fifth place after finishing tied for 10th in Dubai.