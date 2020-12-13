    LaMelo Ball 'Will Be a Star, He Has That 'IT' Factor,' Says Jamal Crawford

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball plays during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    Just one preseason game into his NBA career, LaMelo Ball is already impressing veterans.

    Jamal Crawford spoke highly of the rookie Saturday on Twitter:

    The praise from a 20-year NBA veteran came after Ball's debut, where he finished with zero points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes against the Toronto Raptors. The numbers don't tell the whole story, though, as he produced some highlight-reel plays in the game:

    The highlights have made Ball a star since early in his high school career and he eventually became the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

    He still has to prove he can be productive at this level, but Ball will clearly be a fun player to watch going forward.

