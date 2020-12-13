7 Fights We Need to See After UFC 256

0 of 7

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 256, the UFC's final pay-per-view event of this most turbulent year, will enter the history books as one of its greatest. The card was thrilling from beginning to end.

In the main event, we saw flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo hang on to his title with his fingernails against fiery challenger Brandon Moreno to a majority draw in one of the fights of the year. In the co-main event, surging lightweight contender Charles Oliveira picked up a career-altering decision victory at the expense of Tony Ferguson. Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed epic finishes from the likes of Kevin Holland, Ciryl Gane, Cub Swanson, Rafael Fiziev and Chase Hooper.

It was the kind of card that had a little bit of everything—the kind of card we would all be talking about at the water cooler Monday morning if we weren't working from home.

But what comes next? Where do the stars go when their bruises have healed and their broken bones have been reset?

We will do our best to answer that question in the slides to come. Without further ado, here are the fights we want to see now that an unforgettable UFC 256 is in the rearview mirror.