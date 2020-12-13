NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Tyler Herro, Paul George

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The NBA preseason is well underway. However, just because we will soon move on from the offseason and into the 2020-21 campaign (set to begin Dec. 22) doesn't mean there aren't some major moves on the horizon.

Teams have yet to finalize their rosters for the start of the new season, and there could still be notable free-agent signings and trades. And there are plenty of rumors circulating about deals that could go down.

Here's a look at some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.

Harden for Herro in Potential Rockets-Heat Trade?

One of the main storylines in the NBA heading into 2020-21 relates to whether James Harden will remain with the Houston Rockets. It's already been a noteworthy offseason for the Rockets, who swapped point guards by sending Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall.

Like Westbrook did, Harden has reportedly made it known he wants to leave Houston.

While numerous teams have shown up in Harden trade rumors, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Saturday that Harden and the Miami Heat have mutual interest in a deal. That puts the Heat among a group that also includes the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The source said among key people inside the Heat, there is no significant internal opposition...to pursuing a trade for Harden, an eight-time All Star and 2018 NBA MVP," Jackson wrote. "There is substantial interest in Harden with at least two key Heat people."

And it appears 20-yard-old shooting guard Tyler Herro wouldn't be off the table if Houston were interested in negotiating a trade.

Jackson's source "disputed any suggestion" that Herro would be "untouchable" in trade negotiations. That report comes after ESPN's Zach Lowe had stated on The Lowe Post podcast that Herro would be a better "single trade piece" than the Nets had to offer in exchange for Harden.

"Though the Heat loves Herro, the source advised against any conclusion that he wouldn't be made available in a Harden deal if serious talks eventually happen," Jackson wrote. "He would be in play."

Herro had an impressive rookie season, averaging 13.5 points in 55 games during the regular season. He averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 21 playoff games while helping the Heat reach the NBA Finals.

Clippers Explored Market Prior to George Extension

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers recently signed star forward Paul George to a four-year, $190 million extension. After a solid first season in Los Angeles, it seems like the 30-year-old is going to be there for the long term.

However, the Clippers apparently checked to see what George's trade value was prior to agreeing to this deal, according to The Ringer's Paolo Uggetti:

"According to a front office source, there was chatter around the league that the Clippers did their due diligence in seeing what they could get on the market for George before deciding that the extension was the best option. One front office staffer said that, despite the ugly numbers on the back end of George's deal, the market for George around the league would have likely gotten him that same contract elsewhere."

George, a six-time All-Star, averaged 21.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 48 games in 2019-20 and then helped the Clippers reach the second round of the playoffs. Now, he and Kawhi Leonard will look to lead Los Angeles deeper in 2020-21 under new head coach Tyronn Lue.

And it appears the timing of George's extension may be tied to Leonard, who could become a free agent next offseason.

"Multiple front office sources said the timing and intent behind the extension is also a way of showing Kawhi that the franchise is committed to competing with that duo," Uggetti wrote.

George and Leonard are two strong players to build a team around, and although the Clippers couldn't get past the second round of the playoffs this past season, that could change with both stars' foreseeable futures committed to the team.