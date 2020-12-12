Alabama Assistant Butch Jones Named Arkansas State Head Coach

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Butch Jones, who coached Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee before joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, has agreed to become Arkansas State's next head coach.

"It is truly an honor and privilege to be the head football coach at Arkansas State University," Jones said in a statement, per ESPN's Chris Low.

"It is a position that I take great pride in, and I look forward to connecting with our student-athletes to build upon the strong tradition of excellence both on and off the field of play."

Jones, 52, has gone 84-54 lifetime. Five of his 11 teams finished in the Top 25 of the Coaches Poll, and four won conference titles.

The former Ferris State football player coached CMU for three seasons, finishing his tenure with an 11-2 mark in 2009. He moved on to Cincinnati in 2010 and left the program after the team won back-to-back Big East titles.

Tennessee then came calling in 2013, and Jones took over the Volunteers' program. The Vols won three bowl games and finished No. 22 in the AP poll in 2015 and 2016. However, the 2017 Vols started the year with a 4-6 mark (0-6 SEC), leading to Jones' dismissal.

Jones then left for Alabama and worked for Saban as an assistant for two years before earning a new title as the special assistant to the head coach in 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jones will lead an Arkansas State program that went 4-7 this season (2-6 Sun Belt). The Red Wolves had posted nine straight winning seasons beforehand.

Jones is replacing Blake Anderson, who left to become Utah State's head coach.