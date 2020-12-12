Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald: 'I Fully Support' OSU Earning Big Ten Title Berth

Jim Young/Associated Press

Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald is in favor of Ohio State being given a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game despite it only playing five games this season.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Fitzgerald said: "We couldn't predict where the pandemic would lead each team. To Ohio State's credit, they're undefeated. They've beaten everyone they've had the chance to play. I fully support the decision."

The Big Ten initially stipulated that teams would only be eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship Game if they played at least six games this season, but the rule was amended this week to allow for OSU to be part of the title game.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 and ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but they have had three games canceled this season because of COVID-19.

A game was called off against Maryland after positive tests within the Terrapins' program before Ohio State's COVID-19 issues led to the cancellation of a game against Illinois, and this week's scheduled rivalry game against Michigan didn't happen amid the Wolverines dealing with positive tests and contact tracing.

Northwestern, which beat Illinois on Saturday to move to 6-1 on the season, will be OSU's opponent in the Big Ten Championship Game after winning the Big Ten West.

Fitzgerald joked that his Wildcats will be "underdogs by like 70" against quarterback Justin Fields and the high-powered Ohio State offense.

The Northwestern head coach thinks so highly of Ohio State, in fact, that he said he would vote them as the No. 2 team in the nation if it was up to him.

Ohio State is fourth behind undefeated Alabama and Notre Dame and one-loss Clemson, and the Buckeyes having played only five games has plenty to do with it.

They are likely to qualify for the CFP should they beat Northwestern to win the Big Ten and move to 6-0, although there could be a scenario where Ohio State gets shut out.

If Clemson beats Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game and Florida beats Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, those teams will each have one loss and may all have enough support to comprise the top four and push Ohio State down to No. 5.