    Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard Skipping End of Season, Will Enter NFL Draft

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020
    Alerted 31m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries past Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. Hubbard was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy announced running back Chuba Hubbard will sit out the remainder of his junior year, including Saturday's regular-season finale against Baylor, and declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

    "Chuba's not gonna play," Gundy said on the pregame radio show, per Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing. "Chuba's chosen to go to the NFL."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Oklahoma State star RB Chuba Hubbard opts to leave Cowboys to begin 2021 NFL Draft preparations

      Oklahoma State star RB Chuba Hubbard opts to leave Cowboys to begin 2021 NFL Draft preparations
      Oklahoma State Football logo
      Oklahoma State Football

      Oklahoma State star RB Chuba Hubbard opts to leave Cowboys to begin 2021 NFL Draft preparations

      Ben Kercheval
      via CBSSports.com

      OK State RB Hubbard opts out to focus on draft

      OK State RB Hubbard opts out to focus on draft
      Oklahoma State Football logo
      Oklahoma State Football

      OK State RB Hubbard opts out to focus on draft

      Mark Schlabach
      via ESPN.com

      Mike Gundy says RB Chuba Hubbard has 'chosen to go to the NFL'

      Mike Gundy says RB Chuba Hubbard has 'chosen to go to the NFL'
      Oklahoma State Football logo
      Oklahoma State Football

      Mike Gundy says RB Chuba Hubbard has 'chosen to go to the NFL'

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Gundy Says Chuba Hubbard Has ‘Chosen to Go to the NFL’

      Gundy Says Chuba Hubbard Has ‘Chosen to Go to the NFL’
      Oklahoma State Football logo
      Oklahoma State Football

      Gundy Says Chuba Hubbard Has ‘Chosen to Go to the NFL’

      Marshall Scott
      via Pistols Firing