Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard Skipping End of Season, Will Enter NFL Draft

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy announced running back Chuba Hubbard will sit out the remainder of his junior year, including Saturday's regular-season finale against Baylor, and declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

"Chuba's not gonna play," Gundy said on the pregame radio show, per Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing. "Chuba's chosen to go to the NFL."

