Ranking the Best Coaching Jobs in College Basketball

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Michigan State

Michigan State has been an annual contender for more than two decades, but the Spartans have only had one top-10 recruiting class in the past decade. Tom Izzo has done an incredible job with a seemingly endless string of upperclassmen leaders, and this would obviously be a coveted position if it opened up. There are places better suited for immediate success, though.

Villanova

Jay Wright has certainly stepped up his recruiting game in the past few years, putting together top-10 classes in both 2018 and 2019.

Similar to Michigan State, though, this seems like more of a "great coach in a good place" situation that an "any above-average coach could thrive at that program" situation. And if the new coach isn't keen on shooting a lot of threes while playing at a slow pace, he will be pretty much starting over from scratch. At least the Philadelphia market has a lot of talent to tap into, though.

Gonzaga

Over the past decade, the Zags have transitioned from a great mid-major team to just a straight-up great team. There's now legitimate NBA talent on that roster year in and year out, and it definitely feels like Mark Few has built something that could continue to thrive even after he moves on to whatever's next in his career.

Florida

This is the best job in a talent-rich state and the second-best gig in the SEC (behind Kentucky). Billy Donovan's run from 1999-2014 was no fluke. This really should be an NCAA tournament-bound team ranked in the Top 25 every year. The Gators do usually recruit well, but they could do much better in that regard.

Ohio State

This was definitely a top-10 gig not that long ago. There's a lot of basketball history in Columbus, and from 2006-13, the Buckeyes were either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament six times in eight years.

But the combination of diminished recruiting pull and Thad Matta's less-than-ceremonious exit during the summer of 2017 has brought Ohio State back to the pack a bit. Chris Holtmann has done an impressive job since taking the reins, though.

UNLV

UNLV has been a mess in recent years, but the Rebels can still attract substantial talent to the desert. This program is something of a sleeping giant just waiting for the right coach to come in and bring back the glory days.

Oregon

The birthplace of Nike doesn't have a particularly rich or deep history of basketball success. Oregon has only been to one Final Four since winning it all in 1939, and it has never been ranked higher than No. 4 in the AP poll.

But over the past couple of years, Dana Altman has turned Eugene, Oregon, into a popular destination for both 5-star recruits and coveted transfers. We wouldn't call the Ducks a Pac-12 juggernaut yet, but they're getting close.