WWE SmackDown Ratings Improve with Sasha Banks vs. Carmella Women's Title Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox saw its ratings improve compared to last week' show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.106 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was up from last week's overnight viewership of 2.029 million. SmackDown also scored a 0.55 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was No. 1 for the night.

Friday's SmackDown was the second-to-last episode before the TLC pay-per-view, and it largely focused on building up matches that have been announced for that event.

SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks and No. 1 contender Carmella took center stage, as they were featured in both the opening and closing segments.

When Carmella didn't show up in the ring for the contract signing in the first segment, The Boss challenged her to a SmackDown Women's Championship match in the main event of the night rather than waiting until TLC.

Carmella won the match by disqualification when Banks refused to let up while beating her down in the corner. While Carmella had her hand raised, Banks retained the title.

After the bell rang, Carmella managed to get the upper hand, as she broke a champagne bottle over Sasha's back and celebrated by spraying champagne on Banks and the announcers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

SmackDown also continued the build of Universal champion Roman Reigns against Kevin Owens for TLC. Owens got the better of Jey Uso during an in-ring brawl, but Reigns jumped KO backstage and managed to stand tall.

Other SmackDown match results included Dolph Ziggler defeating Montez Ford, Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn beating Big E by count-out, The Riott Squad defeating Billie Kay and Natalya, and the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro outlasting Otis and Chad Gable.

Next week's SmackDown will be the go-home episode prior to Tables, Ladders & Chairs, and it will also air on FS1 rather than Fox because of a scheduling conflict.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).