Early National Signing Day 2020: Announcement Schedule, Predictions and More

With the recent shifts in college football recruiting—namely players committing earlier in their process—the buzz that used to surround National Signing Day in February has largely faded. Not only has an early signing day in December pretty much replaced it in importance, but most elite-level players have already decided on their school as a way to ensure their spot isn't given to another prospect.

Of the top 25 prospects in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports, 22 have already committed to a program. Of the top 55, just 10 aren't already spoken for.

In a recruiting year that has been completely upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, with prospects unable to take official visits to schools since March, most of the recruiting has been done by coaches via Zoom, Twitter and text messages. Prospects have been able to visit campuses on their own accord, but the usual pomp and circumstance of a blue-chipper coming to town has been largely eliminated because coaches are prohibited from "hosting" them.

There won't be a shortage of intrigue on signing day, as there are still a handful of top prospects committed, and there are always a few players with a surprising flip up their sleeves.

Announcement Schedule and Predictions

(Rankings and times via 247Sports)

5-star OLB Xavian Sorey (No. 20, 247Sports)

Decision: Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. ET

Considering: Florida, Georgia, Alabama

Prediction: Florida

5-star DE Shemar Turner (No. 31, 247Sports)

Decision: Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. ET

Considering: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M

Prediction: Texas A&M

4-star ILB Trevin Wallace (No. 230, 247Sports)

Decision: Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Considering: Auburn, Ole Miss

Prediction: Auburn

4-star OT Savion Byrd (No. 62, 247Sports)

Decision: Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 11:50 a.m. ET

Considering: Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas

Prediction: SMU

4-star RB Donovan Edwards (No. 44, 247Sports)

Decision: Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Considering: Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma

Prediction: Georgia

4-star DB Damarius McGhee (No. 185, 247Sports)

Decision: Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Considering: Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee

Prediction: LSU

Barring a shocking turn of events on signing day, we will yet again see Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia reigning atop the college football recruiting world. One of those programs had brought in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class every year since 2010, and it doesn't appear that will be changing any time soon.

Of the 34 5-star recruits in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports rankings, 14 are committed to either the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes or Bulldogs, and it's likely that at least two more will commit to one of those three schools on signing day.

Behind them are defending national champion LSU, Oregon, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Michigan and Oklahoma. The Wolverines have been able to hold on to their stable of committed players, despite rumors about head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor being in doubt.

Of the aforementioned uncommitted prospects, two are among the top four players in the country, according to 247Sports. Korey Foreman, a defensive end from California and the No. 1 overall player in the class, committed to Clemson in late January but backed off that pledge by April. Most recruiting analysts opined that he wanted to be closer to home, and the two schools thought to be in contention for his commitment are USC and LSU.

The No. 3 overall player in the class is another defensive end, J.T. Tuimoloau, a 6'5", 277-pound lineman from Washington. The hometown Huskies were thought to be a serious contender for him, but all signs point to him ending up at Ohio State, which has produced Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young, all top-3 NFL draft picks at the defensive end position in recent years. It's tough to argue with that pedigree.

