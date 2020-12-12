    DeMarcus Cousins: Rockets 'Still a Really Good Team' Despite James Harden Drama

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 12, 2020

    Injured Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) in the second half overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. The Lakers won 120-116 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets torched the Chicago Bulls, 125-104, in their preseason opener on Friday without the help of James Harden

    While the superstar guard works through the league's COVID-19 protocols before he can rejoin his team, it was John Wall (13 points, nine assists, five rebounds) and DeMarcus Cousins (14 points, five rebounds) who showed they can continue to produce at a high level in the NBA.

    As Harden attempts to force a trade out of Houston, Cousins believes Friday proved the team still has enough to compete without him.

    "It shows that it's still a really good team here," Cousins told reporters after the game. "Regardless of the circumstances floating around the team right now."

    Granted, the Rockets will face much tougher opponents in the Western Conference than a rebuilding Bulls team, but it was hard not to be impressed with the positive developments for Houston. Six players scored at least 10 points and Wall looked more than capable in his first NBA game in nearly two years. 

    Cousins and Co. will have to prove they can do this night after night in a condensed season. That won't be easy. Friday at least gives the team a confidence boost as it attempts to challenge in the West. 

