Raiders' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Raiders were a questionable Gregg Williams call and Henry Ruggs III miracle touchdown away from severely damaging their playoff hopes in Week 13.

Fortunately for the Raiders faithful, near-losses don't generally play a role in the playoff hunt. Point differential is far down the list of tie-breakers. So, at this point, it's all about "survive and advance."

Jon Gruden and Co. will need to rally the troops quickly after the near-loss to the lowly Jets. A big matchup with the Colts awaits on Sunday with serious playoff implications. The New York Times' playoff projection tool says the Raiders' chances of reaching the postseason would jump from 42 percent to 63 percent with a win over the Colts.

Of course, there are some other games on the slate Raiders fans should be paying attention to. A win over the Colts is the most important thing for the weekend, but with some help, their odds can be increased and their playoff position has some upside.

Here's what teams the Silver and Black should be rooting for this weekend to maximize their playoff opportunities.