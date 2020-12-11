Rock-Reigns WrestleMania Rumor, Maryse's Final WWE Run, Big Men Sent to WWE PC

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

The Rock Reportedly Wants Future Match vs. Reigns

Universal champion Roman Reigns on the best run of his career, and given how red-hot he is, there has been no shortage of speculation regarding a potentially huge dream match against his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), The Rock has expressed interest in facing Reigns in 2022.

While the idea of Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 37 in March 2021 has been bandied about by fans, Meltzer noted that there are no plans for the match to happen that soon.

A match at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 likely makes more sense, especially if the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed to the point that fans are allowed to be in attendance.

The Rock is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but his stardom began in WWE, where he won multiple world titles and headlined multiple WrestleManias.

In 2011, The Rock returned to WWE after a seven-year hiatus. He went on to headline WrestleMania in back-to-back years against John Cena at WrestleMania 28 and 29. His most recent match was at WrestleMania 32 in 2016, although it was an impromptu squash of Erick Rowan.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Building to another Rock match at WrestleMania would be a huge deal, especially if it is against his own flesh and blood in Reigns.

Reigns' current character is The Tribal Chief, and he refers to himself as the head of the table in his family. Given The Rock's status as the biggest star in the family, it would be fitting for him to arrive and challenge Roman at some point.

Positioning The Rock as the babyface and Reigns as the heel would be ideal, and it would establish a WrestleMania main event that would likely be talked about for many years to come.

Maryse Says She Has 'One More Run' in Here

Maryse is the star of the Miz and Mrs. reality show with her husband, The Miz, but her in-ring career may not be over quite yet.

On Thursday, Maryse responded to a fan on Twitter who said they wanted her to make a comeback:

Maryse burst onto the scene in WWE in 2006 after taking part in Diva Search, and she went on to enjoy a great deal of success, as she won the Divas Championship twice before leaving the company in 2011.

Maryse resurfaced in 2016 when she helped The Miz beat Zack Ryder for the Intercontinental Championship. Maryse served as Miz's manager for the next year-plus and even tagged with him against John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33.

After leaving to give birth to the couple's first child, Maryse returned in 2018 and wrestled two matches. She had a singles bout against Brie Bella on SmackDown and teamed with The Miz in a winning effort against Brie and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell 2018.

Maryse gave birth to their second child in September 2019, which has been documented on Miz and Mrs.

While Maryse has plenty going on outside of the ring, one more WWE run in the near future could be appealing both because of the talent in the women's division and the status of Miz.

The Miz holds the Money in the Bank contract and is part of an alliance with John Morrison. Adding Maryse to the mix would make Miz even more dangerous and perhaps give him an even better chance to become world champion.

Maryse has always had the "it" factor needed to be a star in WWE, and the product would undoubtedly benefit from her returning in some capacity.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Sent Big Men to WWE PC

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly made an example of several Superstars recently by sending them to the WWE Performance Center because of his dissatisfaction with their in-ring work.

According to PWInsider (h/t Jenkins), McMahon sent Otis, Keith Lee, Dio Maddin (Mace), Dabba-Kato and Omos for additional training since he was "not happy" with their progress and felt they needed "polishing."

Of that list, Otis and Lee are the two most notable names given their place in the company and the idea that they could be big-time players moving forward.

Otis won the most recent Money in the Bank ladder match and was on the fast track to becoming world champion before dropping the contract to The Miz.

Meanwhile, Lee is a former NXT champion who debuted on the main roster to great fanfare several months ago. Lee was part of the winning team at Survivor Series as well and scored the winning fall for Team Raw.

In particular, Lee has big-time potential and may have a world title run in his future. He is one of a handful of Superstars with a realistic chance to win the 2021 Royal Rumble match as well.

Mace, Dabba-Kato and Omos are even more raw than the aforementioned Otis and Lee given how little time they have spent in big spots in WWE.

Mace is part of Retribution, Dabba-Kato hasn't been seen since the demise of Raw Underground and Omos is AJ Styles' bodyguard.

All of them are big guys with plenty of potential, but McMahon may have been on the money in his assessment that they need more work in order to reach the next level.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).