Kevin Love: Kyrie Irving Calling Media 'Pawns' Is a 'Sure Sign of Disrespect'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love condemned former teammate Kyrie Irving for using the term "pawns" to describe members of the media.

"Calling anybody a pawn is a sure sign of disrespect," Love told reporters Friday. "I'm not a divisive person."

Irving, who's now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, used the phrase earlier Friday in a statement posted on Instagram after he was fined $25,000 by the NBA for failing to complete his preseason media availability:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.