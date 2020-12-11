Kevin Love: Kyrie Irving Calling Media 'Pawns' Is a 'Sure Sign of Disrespect'December 11, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love condemned former teammate Kyrie Irving for using the term "pawns" to describe members of the media.
"Calling anybody a pawn is a sure sign of disrespect," Love told reporters Friday. "I'm not a divisive person."
Irving, who's now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, used the phrase earlier Friday in a statement posted on Instagram after he was fined $25,000 by the NBA for failing to complete his preseason media availability:
