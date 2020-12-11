Bradley Beal, Caris LeVert Sign Endorsement Contracts with Jordan Brand

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Jordan Brand has added two more NBA players to its roster, with Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets signing endorsement contracts.

Jordan sneakers were introduced in 1984 during Michael Jordan's rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. The brand has since become one of the most iconic in all sports apparel, with superstar athletes like Luca Doncic, Zion Williamson and Chris Paul signed to deals.

Beal has been a member of the main Nike family, so switching to the Jordan Brand won't be much of an adjustment for the two-time All-Star.

Speaking to AirJordan.com about his new endorsement deal, Beal called it "a blessing and an honor" to join the brand.

"It’s very exclusive," he said. "They take care of their athletes very well, and they do a great job of telling their stories. It’s a responsibility to represent the brand. I’m looking forward to this opportunity and being part of the family."

Per AirJordan.com, LeVert's first pair of Air Jordans were the Air Jordan XIs that he bought during his time as a college player at Michigan.

Both players signed their endorsement deals after posting the best individual season of their respective careers. Beal finished second in the NBA with 30.5 points per game and averaged a career-high 6.1 assists for the Wizards in 2019-20.

LeVert ranked third on the Nets with 18.7 points per game, with a 36.4 three-point percentage in 45 games.