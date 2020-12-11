Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on 3-9 Record: 'We All Need to Do a Better Job'

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stated the obvious Friday while discussing the team's 3-9 record, which is tied for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.

"We're not where we need to be. Clearly. Our record reflects it," McCarthy told reporters. "We can improve on a number of things. It's just not one area. One person. Everybody's 3-9 right now, so we all need to do a better job."

Although the Cowboys are still in playoff contention thanks to the division-wide struggles of the NFC East, which is led by the New York Giants with a 5-7 record, it's been a mostly forgettable first year in charge for McCarthy after his hiring last January.

Dallas was a more tolerable 2-3 after a Week 5 win over the Giants, but that game saw quarterback Dak Prescott suffer a season-ending ankle injury. The team has lost six of its last seven games as injuries continued to mount throughout the roster.

In addition, some of the team's other key players, led by running back Ezekiel Elliott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, have struggled when healthy.

McCarthy explained Friday his focus remains trying to build toward long-term improvement:

"It's definitely a challenge. We're all in this to win. Make no mistake about it. No one is happy. No one likes where we are today. But I think to a man everybody sees the opportunity to continue to build. We still have a number of opportunities in front of us. With that, my focus has always been about improving. We definitely need to improve.

"This has been a hard stretch. And it's just really the stretch has been difficult because the number of challenges that everybody in this league goes through. We're just not doing as well as we'd like with the multiple challenges that we've had. I'm glad to be a Dallas Cowboy. I love it here. This is a phenomenal opportunity. Make no mistake about it. This is not where we intended to be. This is not where we're going to stay."

McCarthy endured just three losing seasons across 13 years with the Green Bay Packers before his departure in 2018. He led the franchise to the Super Bowl XLV title at the end of the 2010 season.

The expectation when he was hired by Dallas was building a similar foundation for long-term success. While it's fair to argue the high number of key injuries has played a significant role in the poor results this year, the lack of tangible progress in any area after last season's 8-8 record is a concern.

McCarthy said the struggles present a "great opportunity to learn and increase your instincts and your awareness."

The Cowboys' next chance to show progress comes in Sunday's Week 14 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1) at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.