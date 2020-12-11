    Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on 3-9 Record: 'We All Need to Do a Better Job'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stated the obvious Friday while discussing the team's 3-9 record, which is tied for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL

    "We're not where we need to be. Clearly. Our record reflects it," McCarthy told reporters. "We can improve on a number of things. It's just not one area. One person. Everybody's 3-9 right now, so we all need to do a better job."

    Although the Cowboys are still in playoff contention thanks to the division-wide struggles of the NFC East, which is led by the New York Giants with a 5-7 record, it's been a mostly forgettable first year in charge for McCarthy after his hiring last January.

    Dallas was a more tolerable 2-3 after a Week 5 win over the Giants, but that game saw quarterback Dak Prescott suffer a season-ending ankle injury. The team has lost six of its last seven games as injuries continued to mount throughout the roster.

    In addition, some of the team's other key players, led by running back Ezekiel Elliott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, have struggled when healthy.

    McCarthy explained Friday his focus remains trying to build toward long-term improvement:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "It's definitely a challenge. We're all in this to win. Make no mistake about it. No one is happy. No one likes where we are today. But I think to a man everybody sees the opportunity to continue to build. We still have a number of opportunities in front of us. With that, my focus has always been about improving. We definitely need to improve.

    "This has been a hard stretch. And it's just really the stretch has been difficult because the number of challenges that everybody in this league goes through. We're just not doing as well as we'd like with the multiple challenges that we've had. I'm glad to be a Dallas Cowboy. I love it here. This is a phenomenal opportunity. Make no mistake about it. This is not where we intended to be. This is not where we're going to stay."

    McCarthy endured just three losing seasons across 13 years with the Green Bay Packers before his departure in 2018. He led the franchise to the Super Bowl XLV title at the end of the 2010 season.

    The expectation when he was hired by Dallas was building a similar foundation for long-term success. While it's fair to argue the high number of key injuries has played a significant role in the poor results this year, the lack of tangible progress in any area after last season's 8-8 record is a concern.

    McCarthy said the struggles present a "great opportunity to learn and increase your instincts and your awareness."

    The Cowboys' next chance to show progress comes in Sunday's Week 14 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1) at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

    Related

      Jerry Jones Downplays Cowboys Being Flexed Out of Week 15 SNF for Browns Game

      Jerry Jones Downplays Cowboys Being Flexed Out of Week 15 SNF for Browns Game
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Jerry Jones Downplays Cowboys Being Flexed Out of Week 15 SNF for Browns Game

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Cowboys Place CB Chidobe Awuzie on Reserve/COVID-19 List

      Cowboys Place CB Chidobe Awuzie on Reserve/COVID-19 List
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys Place CB Chidobe Awuzie on Reserve/COVID-19 List

      Matthew Lenix
      via Inside The Star

      Will Giovani Bernard be the Next RB to Torch Dallas Cowboys Defense?

      Will Giovani Bernard be the Next RB to Torch Dallas Cowboys Defense?
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Will Giovani Bernard be the Next RB to Torch Dallas Cowboys Defense?

      Brian Martin
      via Inside The Star

      OBJ Leaving the Browns Helps Everyone

      Both Cleveland and the Pro Bowl WR would benefit from going separate ways in the offseason

      OBJ Leaving the Browns Helps Everyone
      NFL logo
      NFL

      OBJ Leaving the Browns Helps Everyone

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report