Report: Matthew Stafford 'Might Not Have the Stomach' for New Lions Head Coach

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

While the Detroit Lions know they will have a new head coach and general manager in 2021, there is a question about what the next step will be for their starting quarterback.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, there's currently a feeling that Matthew Stafford "might not have the stomach for another go-around with a new coach."

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Nov. 28, two days after a 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day.

Patricia went 13-29-1 with no playoff appearances in three seasons as Detroit's head coach. He is the third head coach Stafford has played for in his NFL career, joining Jim Schwartz (2009-13) and Jim Caldwell (2014-17).

The Lions have only made the playoffs three times with no wins during Stafford's career. The 32-year-old's contract has a $34.95 million cap hit next season, but that number drops to $27.95 million in 2022.

Speculation about Stafford's future with the Lions isn't new.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported in February that some general managers and coaches "around the league believe Stafford is the one who wants the Lions to move him."

Even though nothing materialized at that point, the Lions are facing a crucial moment with their star quarterback.

Stafford has spent his entire 12-year career with the organization since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2009. He's played well during that time with 44,303 career passing yards, 277 touchdowns and a 62.5 completion percentage.