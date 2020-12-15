Blockbuster Trade Ideas 1 Week Before 2020-21 NBA Season

3 of 5

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls receive: Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson, D.J. Augustin, EJ Montgomery and 2022 second-round pick

Milwaukee's motivation for this exchange would be no different than its defunct sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Bucks would sacrifice depth to diversify their playoff offense and upgrade their closing lineup in critical contests.

While analytics don't exactly love Zach LaVine—his teams have fared better without him than with him in five of his six NBA seasons—he could address some key deficiencies in Milwaukee's backcourt. He'd instantly be a turbo-boost in the athleticism department, and he could provide some missing off-the-dribble shooting.

He's playing above his weight class as a top option in the Windy City, but he's clearly kept his head above water as one of nine players to average 23 points and four assists both this season and last. He's an explosive scoring threat, and if he could slot in behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on the pecking order, LaVine's shooting rates could spike.

The loss of depth might bring down Milwaukee's regular-season victory tally, but as the Association's wins leader for two years running, the Bucks can afford a step back during the marathon for two steps forward in the 16-game sprint to the title. In the postseason, there wouldn't be many five-man lineups on the same level as Antetokounmpo, Middleton, LaVine, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.

Maybe that could deliver a title to the Badger State. Maybe it'd be the reason Antetokounmpo put pen to paper on a supermax. That'd be an enormous victory for the franchise, surely more than enough to offset the trade cost.

Chicago's new front office might not be married to LaVine, and it could use this exchange to flesh out the depth of this roster and see how its younger players handle the increase in offensive responsibilities. At the very least, Donte DiVincenzo should be someone the Bulls want to keep around, but D.J. Wilson and that second-round pick might emerge as keepers, too.

D.J. Augustin, who can't be traded until after Feb. 23, would also allow the Bulls' brass to see how the offense functions with an experienced, reliable player running point.