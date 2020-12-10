Richard Sherman Says 'A Miracle' Is Needed to Return to 49ers in 2021

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman fully understands that the team's salary-cap crunch makes it unlikely he'll return next season, but he's still holding out a bit of hope.

"If there's some miracle that happens, then sure there's an opening," Sherman told reporters Thursday. "But there's 40 free agents and they'll probably have $30 million or less in cap and they have got to bring back Trent [Williams], who costs over $20 million. They have to pay Fred [Warner], who costs $18 million-plus a year. So anybody who knows the situation understands that."

That's only the tip of the iceberg regarding players up for new deals in the Bay Area. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, wideout Kendrick Bourne, running back Jerick McKinnon, tight end Jordan Reed, center Ben Garland, cornerback K'Waun Williams, cornerback Jason Verrett, safety Jaquiski Tartt and defensive linemen Ezekiel Ansah, Solomon Thomas, Kerry Hyder, D.J. Jones and Ronald Blair are all in need of contracts.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is due at least $24 million per season until 2023.

All of it makes for a tense spring and summer for general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Less than a year removed from a Super Bowl appearance, the Niners (5-7) are last in the NFC West and in need a quick retooling to reclaim their title window.

Sherman, 32, can certainly aid that process, but the 49ers have many needs and can't afford many expensive new contracts. Considering the former Seattle Seahawks star acts as his own agent, he understands the reality of the situation as well as anyone.

That doesn't mean the two sides won't at least try to make a new deal work.

"Sherm's a guy that I know I personally, and I know John [Lynch] feels the same [that] we want on our team at all times," Shanahan said. "Sherm's a guy that when he does get older and he does descend, he's such a good football player, he finds a way. I understand his contract issue this year. I understand there's a number of guys on our team with that this year, but whoever can help us win football games, our guys are trying to figure out how to bring [them] back, especially guys who do it the right way."

Since signing a three-year, $27.15 million contract with San Francisco in 2018, Sherman has recorded 112 combined tackles, 16 pass deflections, four interceptions and one touchdown in 32 games. That's production the Niners would love to hang onto if they can make the money work for both the team and the cornerback.