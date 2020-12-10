Kyrie Irving, Nets Fined $25K Each for Violating NBA's Interview Access Policy

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have been fined before the 2020-21 season has even started.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the team and point guard were fined $25,000 apiece for circumventing league media rules when Irving issued a statement instead of meeting with reporters.

He released that statement in an effort to "ensure that my message is conveyed properly."

Irving said in the statement he is "committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization. My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself."

The Duke product has always had something of a tenuous relationship with the media, especially after his departure from the Boston Celtics.

His time in Boston ended without a championship, and ESPN's Jackie MacMullan reported teammates were often "treading lightly" because of his "mood swings." That led to a number of narratives developing about Irving, who is still on the short list of the best point guards in the league even if his 2019-20 season was cut short by injury.

He will have an opportunity to win the second championship of his career in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant much like he did with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was teammates with LeBron James.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Irving hit one of the biggest shots in NBA history to put Cleveland up for good in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the powerhouse Golden State Warriors, and his statement suggested he is determined to accomplish a similar feat in Brooklyn.

However, it appears that more than just his play will have to do the talking if he wants to avoid future fines.